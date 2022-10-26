Man Reportedly Sought In Shooting Of Former NFL Player

Earlier this month, the NFL world learned that former cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed in Reading, Pennsylvania. He was just 32 years old.

The initial reports stated that this shooting occurred outside of a bar and restaurant in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

An update on Dennard's death was provided this week. Investigators have linked Jose Daniel Pizarro to this situation.

The police said Pizarro is wanted on the suspicion of homicide and other charges. They're saying he shot and killed Dennard.

No motive for this shooting has been announced.

The Muhlenberg Township Police Department should have an additional update on this situation fairly soon.

Dennard began his NFL career in 2012 on the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Langston University.

Before walking away from the game, Dennard also had brief stints with the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.

Our thoughts remain with Dennard's family and friends at this time.