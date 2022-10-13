Man Shoved By Davante Adams Speaks Out Through Attorney

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a long pass for a touchdown as Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs defends during the 1st quarter of the at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

An attorney released a statement on behalf of the photographer shoved by Davante Adams at the end of Monday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Per KSHB's Tod Palmer, Dan Curry of the Brown & Curry Law Firm said they will consider his client's legal options.

"What happened was egregiously unsportsmanlike and an act of violence that should not be excused by the NFL," Curry said.

The camera operator, a freelance student working his "first day on the job," filed a police report against Adams. The Raiders wide receiver was charged with misdemeanor assault.

According to the police report, the photographer went to the hospital to get treated for a headache, whiplash, and a possible concussion. Adams apologized afterward during the post-game press conference and in a recently deleted Twitter post.

"That was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me," Adams said after the game. "I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that."

The NFL is still determining whether to punish Adams, who has a court hearing on November 10.