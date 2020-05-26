Manning Passing Academy Announces Decision On 2020 Camp

The annual Manning Passing Academy, held each summer in Louisiana, has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

The camp, which has been in existence since 1996, was scheduled to take place from June 25-28 this year. Executive director Archie Manning announced the decision to postpone in a letter this afternoon.

“We will be more than ready for 2021 and want your son to have the best camp experience possible as we celebrate MPA’s 25th anniversary in grand style,” the letter reads.

Campers for this year can rollover their payment to the 2021 MPA or receive a refund. Manning also announced that any rising seniors who will graduate next year are allowed a one-year exemption in order to be able to experience the camp.

Eli Manning, who is a Senior Associate Director of the camp along with brothers Peyton and Cooper, released a statement on his Twitter account after the announcement was made.

“MPA is a highlight for our whole family every year, and we were looking forward to this summer’s 25th anniversary celebrations,” Eli wrote. “But keeping attendees, staff and the city of Thibodaux safe is clearly the most important priority. We’ll look forward to seeing everyone in 2021.”

The 2021 MPA will be held next June 24-27 at Nicholls State.

While renowned for its work with quarterbacks, the four-day event also provides instruction for the rest of the offensive skill positions.