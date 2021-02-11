When Tom Brady captured his seventh Lombardi Trophy in last weekend’s Super Bowl LV, he reinvigorated conversations trying to determine if he is now the greatest athlete of all time.

Plenty of other individuals have become dominant forces in their respective sports over the years, so the claim that Brady stands alone at the top sparked passionate debate. Names like Michael Jordan and Serena Williams were immediately tossed out as the sports world tried to decipher who is the true G.O.A.T.

BetOnline.ag decided to ramp up the conversation by using geotagged Twitter data to determine each U.S. state’s preference for the best athlete ever. The research yielded some pretty interesting results and revealed how different parts of the country evaluate greatness.

Take a look:

.@betonline_ag uses geotagged Twitter data to come up with GOAT according to each state. Tom Brady now leads with 20 states, but not surprisingly, Iowa goes Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/CT1JPNWl7Q — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) February 11, 2021

Tom Brady led the way with 20 of the 50 states, which isn’t surprising given the recency of his Super Bowl victory. Unquestionably, the 43-year-old quarterback is the best winner ever seen in the NFL and could still add to his resume before he retires.

A pair of NBA greats came in next. Michael Jordan and LeBron James each carried 11 states in the model, which will only further sow discord among basketball fans. Jordan retired atop of the NBA world after winning six rings with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990’s. LeBron came along to challenge him as basketball’s G.O.A.T, most recently capturing a fourth title in 2020. Both boast incredible individual careers, forcing NBA fans to make a tough selection between the two.

23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams sits in fourth on the map, reigning supreme in four U.S. states. She dominated women’s tennis for nearly two full decades and still is one of the top-ranked players in the world at 39-years-old after becoming a mother. Williams is currently playing at the Australian Open, in pursuit of her 24th major win.

The last four names on the map earned just one vote each, due mostly to their connection with particular states. Interestingly, all four were NFL quarterbacks. John Elway carried Colorado, after an accomplished career with the Broncos as Joe Montana earned California’s vote. More recent quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers led the way in Indiana and Wisconsin, respectively.

