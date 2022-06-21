Marcedes Lewis Hoping To Break Record: NFL World Reacts

When Marcedes Lewis joined the NFL, he hoped to play 10 seasons.

He's now entering Year 17.

A feature by Green Bay Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz noted that Lewis will join Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten as the only other tight ends to play 17 NFL seasons. When reflecting on that milestone, the 38-year-old said he'd like to keep going in 2023.

"This year, I'll tie the record," Lewis said. "It would be great to break it and then I would consider, 'OK, I've done that.' Eighteen is kind of bizarre, especially at the tight end position."

Packers fans celebrated Lewis' longevity while rooting for him to earn an elusive Super Bowl ring before concluding his career.

Lewis is the only player drafted in 2006 who remains in the league. After scoring 33 touchdowns during a dozen seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the former first-round pick has served primarily as a blocker during four years in Green Bay.

With 234 career games played, Lewis is three away from passing Pete Metzelaars and Antonio Gates for third all time at the position behind Witten and Gonzalez. He also has his eyes on winning a championship.

While Lewis said he has "nightmares" about his early fumble in Green Bay's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the veteran has turned his attention to the upcoming season.