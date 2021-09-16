Marcellus Wiley’s Top 10 NFL Players Ever List Getting Crushed

Fox Sports analyst Marcellus Wiley unveiled his rankings for top 10 NFL players of all time this week, and let’s just say it’s a very bizarre list.

Legendary running back Barry Sanders was ranked No. 1 on Wiley’s list, with Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders ranked second all-time. Both players had exceptional careers in the NFL, but there aren’t many fans out there who would say they’re the two best players in league history.

The rest of Wiley’s list is even more controversial, as it includes Bruce Smith, Junior Seau, John Randle, Terrell Owens, Patrick Willis, Dan Marino, LaDainian Tomlinson and Aaron Donald.

Wiley’s list omitted a handful of iconic players, such as Tom Brady, Joe Greene, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Walter Payton and Jerry Rice.

As you’d expect, NFL fans were baffled by the fact that Brady didn’t make Wiley’s top 10.

“To not have Tom Brady number one is laughable,” an NFL fan replied. “To not have him in the top 10 is basically insane and embarrassing.”

NFL fans were also frustrated that Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White didn’t make the list. There’s no doubt that Taylor and White are two of the best defensive players in league history.

“This dude played in the league,” another fan wrote. “To not have Reggie White Or Lawrence Taylor on this list is comical.”

Wiley probably won’t be bothered by all this criticism considering he’s known for making bold takes on Fox Sports’ Speak For Yourself. That being said, he should at least provide a thorough explanation for why Brady didn’t make the top 10.