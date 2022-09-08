Marcus Mariota Makes His Opinion On Jameis Winston Very Clear

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders takes the field before their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

A Week 1 slate loaded with intriguing storylines includes a battle of the No. 1 and 2 picks from the 2015 NFL Draft.

Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota will face off when the New Orleans Saints play the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. The two Heisman Trophy winners, who first clashed in the Rose Bowl seven years ago, meet again with second chances as starting quarterbacks in the NFC South.

During Wednesday's press conference (h/t Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons), Mariota discussed the "interesting story" of their paths crossing once more. The former Oregon star said he's known the former Florida State standout since the NFL Scouting Combine, and they've trained together in California.

"I’ve always told him, ‘I’m one of your biggest fans,’ and I’ve always wished him well," Mariota said. "Now that we’re kind of going on these different paths and different journeys, that doesn’t change for me. So, I’m excited to see him, and I always wish him the best. Going through our different paths you always want to see someone like that be successful and given another opportunity."

Neither Mariota nor Winston have lived up to the hype attached to such a high pick.

After getting benched for Ryan Tannehill in his fifth season with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota spent the last two seasons on the Las Vegas Raiders' bench. Mariota called that experience "very beneficial" and said he's excited to apply what he's "learned and absorbed" over the last two years in his first start since October 13, 2019.

Winston, meanwhile, ended his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure by throwing 30 interceptions in 2019. After spending a season as Drew Brees' understudy, he impressed early last season before tearing his ACL.

Each quarterback will attempt to commence a redemption tour with a victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday.