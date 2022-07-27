Marcus Mariota Named The Starter: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans looks to pass the football during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Marcus Mariota era is officially underway in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, the Falcons officially named Mariota the team's starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season.

Mariota is QB1.

It will be interesting to see how the Mariota era goes. He won't exactly be working with a lot of talent in Atlanta.

"Been saying this. Doesn't mean he stays there the entire season but yeah he is the starter," one fan tweeted.

"I don’t know about that. He may just be blowing smoke, but I could be wrong," one fan added.

"Makes sense to me to have him start first. More experience, Vet, can show Ridder a thing or two in the big leagues. Ridder will still get his chance this season I’d imagine," another fan added.

How long will we see Mariota starting in Atlanta?