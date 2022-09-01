Marcus Maye's Attorney Releases Statement On Arrest News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Marcus Maye #20 of the New York Jets breaks up a pass to Nelson Agholor #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday morning.

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the 29-year-old was apprehended for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler, released a statement claiming his client's innocence to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out," Hessler said.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million deal this offseason following five seasons with the New York Jets. The former second-round pick has 312 tackles and six interceptions in 60 career games.

He suffered a season-ending Achilles tear six games into his 2021 season.

Maye was expected to start at strong safety alongside Tyrann Mathieu, who joined his hometown team earlier this offseason. His arrest comes days after New Orleans traded defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's a situation to monitor closely as more details emerge.