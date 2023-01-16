NFL World Wants Ravens Player Ejected Sunday Night

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, things are getting quite chippy between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening.

One Ravens player might have taken things too far, though.

Baltimore defensive back Marcus Peters appeared to elbow a Bengals player in the NSFW area.

"I don’t know how you don’t throw Marcus peters out of the game after he just elbows a guy in the nuts," one fan wrote.

"Marcus Peters flagged 15 yards for elbowing Joe Mixon in the junk. One would think that’s ejection worthy," one fan added.

"Marcus Peters should be tossed for that. That was a clear and intentional elbow to the nether regions of Joe Mixon. No need for stuff like that," one fan added.

The Bengals are currently leading the Ravens, 3-0, after one quarter of play on Sunday night.

The AFC Wild Card game is currently airing on NBC.