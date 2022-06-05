Marion Barber Family Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

14 October 2007: Marion Barber III (24) of the Dallas Cowboys during the New England Patriots 48-27 win over the Cowboys at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

More details are beginning to emerge from the tragic death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III.

The former Cowboys and Bears running back was found dead at his apartment earlier this week. Barber was only 38 years old.

According to a report from the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, Barber's body was found underneath a shower in his apartment. He had likely been there for days, according to reports.

"They are just using tissue as they dig further into the cause of death," Barber Jr. said. "They are ruling out things. They haven’t seen any trauma, no foul substances in his body. His lungs were in working order. The heart and veins around the heart were good. They are ruling things out. Right now, we are just waiting."

According to a report, Barber's brain will not be donated for CTE research.

"He was real specific in his will that he didn’t want that," Barber Jr. said. "We are going to respect that. But in the condition his body was in, according to the examiner, that probably would have been a moot point because of the decomposition."

Our thoughts continue to be with the family over this tragic situation.

Rest in peace, Marion.