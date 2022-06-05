Marion Barber's Family Makes Decision After Tragic Death

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 25: Marion Barber #24 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Cowboys Stadium on November 25, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. The Saints defeated the Cowboys 30-27. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Marion Barber's family has reportedly made a decision following the running back's tragic death earlier this week.

The former Dallas Cowboys star running back was found dead at his apartment earlier this week.

Barber, who starred for the Cowboys and the Bears in the National Football League, was only 38 years old.

According to his family, Barber's brain will not be donated for CTE research.

"He was real specific in his will that he didn’t want that," Barber Jr. said. "We are going to respect that. But in the condition his body was in, according to the examiner, that probably would have been a moot point because of the decomposition."

Our thoughts continue to be with Barber's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.