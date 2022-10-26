Mark Cuban Admits He Was Wrong: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES CA - OCTOBER 29: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, follows the action from behind the bench during the third quarter of the basketball game against Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center October 29, 2015, in Los Angeles California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Back in 2014, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban infamously predicted that the NFL would "implode" in 10 years.

Eight years later, it is clear to everyone, even Cuban, that he was woefully wrong. At the Axios conference on Wednesday, Cuban admitted as much.

His admission has been drawing plenty of reaction on social media.

"Even sharks like @mcuban are wrong sometimes," said John Gravois of the Dallas Morning News.

"Come at the king, you better not miss," added NRO's Claude Thompson.

"I’m not sure 'wrong' completely encapsulates the degree of how incorrect this statement is," added Twitter user Kelly Turner. "Painfully woefully epically misguided and was intended for personal benefit."

"The thing is, Cuban may be right over time but not right now, nor in the next 20 years, and his statement was pettiness if anything," noted Twitter user Sean Is Money. US sports have all exchanged the #1 spot at some point over time (NBA 80s-mid 90s, MLB 40-70s, NHL in the early 1920-30s, and NFL in the 2000s)."

The NFL has had and continues to have its share of issues, but they have not affected the bottom line of the sport's standing in America all that much.