Mark Davis Asked About Tom Brady: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Over the weekend, UFC president Dana White revealed that Tom Brady wanted to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, but then-head coach Jon Gruden nixed it, wanting to stick with quarterback Derek Carr.

Rob Gronkowski, who was on the UFC broadcast on ESPN, confirmed the story, admitting that he was set to play for the Raiders with Brady.

Raiders owner Mark Davis was asked about the Tom Brady rumors on Sunday.

He played dumb.

“I heard about [Dana White’s comments],” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember. I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching [the Raiders beat Miami 15-13] and the basketball game [Saturday, when the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury].”

NFL fans aren't surprised that Davis played dumb. He likely doesn't want to face any potential investigations from the NFL, like the Dolphins did with their Tom Brady tampering allegations.

"Which means that it's 1000% true!" one fan tweeted.

"Mark Davis afraid of getting hammered like the Dolphins did," Ben Volin added.

Brady, of course, ended up signing with the Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl in Year 1.