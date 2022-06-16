Mark Davis Donating $1 Million: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders donated $1 million to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

According to James Volz of the Uvalde Leader-News, Raiders owner Mark Davis made the donations "to fortify schools by implementing impenetrable doors and cameras inside and outside, and putting up an unscalable fence outside" in light of last month's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Davis said he was motivated by former Raiders defensive back and Uvalde resident Vann McElroy.

“We are proud to be part of something to make the children in these schools safer,” Davis said. “Two weeks ago, I had a conversation with Vann. He told me about the hurt his hometown was going through."

Some fans applauded Davis for giving to a community devastated by an unspeakable tragedy.

However, while Davis' desire to help is commendable, others pointed out that his contribution doesn't address the real issue at hand.

Some politicians have turned to blaming mass shootings on doors rather than access to deadly weapons for mass shootings. Most Americans support gun control legislation such as universal background checks, red flag laws, and bans on high-capacity magazine and assault weapons.

Hopefully Davis' generous donation can help members of Uvalde feel a bit safer, but a larger conversation also must be had in a country that has already seen over 250 mass shootings this year.