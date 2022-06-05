Mark Davis Has Attendance Theory: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has a theory on why his franchise had a high no-show rate for games during the 2021 NFL season.

Davis believes his team had a high no-show rate among fans due to the vaccination requirement.

"Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said his COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans to attend Raiders home games was the primary reason why there were so many people who bought tickets to games at Allegiant Stadium but did not attend those events, creating a high no-show rate," LV Sports Biz reports.

Hey, at least he was honest.

"I believe the Covid vaccination requirement was a big part of it because I didn't attend any home games because of that rule myself. The Raiders games were also the most expensive NFL tickets for the 2021 season which priced many fans from California & elsewhere from attending," one fan tweeted.

"Maybe partying in Vegas the night before had something to do with it, as well," another fan speculated.

"Whole stadium was being sold by ticket brokers. They ate inventory regularly," one fan added.

"Enthusiasm among the locals isn’t at the same level as that for the Aces or Knights," another fan speculated.

Perhaps the Raiders, who traded for Davante Adams this offseason, will have better numbers in 2022.