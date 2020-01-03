Injury Update For Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram

Ravens running back Mark Ingram had one of his best seasons as a pro, but was sidelined for their Week 17 finale against the Steelers with a calf injury. Heading into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, the Ravens have a promising update on their leading rusher.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he expects Ingram to start practicing next week. Harbaugh believes that Ingram is on track to play when the Ravens host the Divisional Playoff round in Baltimore.

Ingram had 202 carries for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games for the Ravens. During that season, Ingram recorded four games with over 100 rushing yards, and five multi-touchdown games.

He and quarterback Lamar Jackson became the first teammates since 2009 to rush for over 1,000 yards.

Harbaugh said he expects RB Mark Ingram to be practicing next week and he’s on track to play next Saturday. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 3, 2020

The Ravens finished the 2019 season with franchise records for wins, points, and point differential, going 14-2 and winning the AFC North for the second year in a row.

Baltimore will in all likelihood be the favorite against team that comes to face them in the playoffs. However, that margin could shrink significantly if Mark Ingram isn’t 100-percent.

Lamar Jackson may be the NFL’s presumptive MVP, but Ingram is an invaluable player that they’ll want at full strength for their playoff run.

[Jeff Zrebiec]