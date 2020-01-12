The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens are in some trouble. The Titans jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter on Saturday night. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are capable of coming back, but will have to do so with a limited Mark Ingram.

The Baltimore running back came into tonight’s game with the understanding he would be playing in a limited role. But less than two quarters into the contest, it looks like Ingram’s health could be worse than previously expected.

The Ravens’ back was sporting a significant wrap on his injured calf on the sideline in the second quarter. He was walking around gingerly on that injured leg.

Reported on NFL TODAY this could be a limited role for Mark Ingram. He has a huge wrap on his bad calf and is moving slowly on the sidelines — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 12, 2020

#TENvsBAL #MarkIngram

5 carries for 15 yards.

Sits out final drive if 1st half.

Heat pack means day is not done.

Clearly not 100%.

The wrap indicates a very low calf injury near musculotendinous junction and towards Achilles.

Going to be an issue even if @Ravens can advance. pic.twitter.com/5FIJQFLfcQ — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) January 12, 2020

Baltimore may be able to come back and beat the Titans on Saturday night. But the Ravens need Mark Ingram to play next week if they’re able to advance.

Lamar Jackson is the MVP favorite for a reason. But Ingram has been Baltimore’s unsung hero this season.

The Ravens’ RB rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games this season. He’s also been a major threat in the passing game, catching 26 passes for 247 yards and an additional five touchdowns.

Ingram’s been a huge help for Jackson in the running game as well. When they’re both on the field, defenses are put in a position to pay attention to one or the other, opening plenty of running lanes.

Ingram’s health is certainly playing a major factor in tonight’s contest. Tennessee currently leads Baltimore 14-6 at the half. He has not yet been ruled out, and has his helmet on the sideline, indicating he is available to enter the game. It is Gus Edwards that is starting the second half for the Ravens offense right now, though.

You can catch the second half on CBS. The Titans lead 14-6.