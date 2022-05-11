Mark Ingram Is Trending For Viral Running Back Rankings

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Mark Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

If you've been on "NFL Twitter" today, you've probably seen the insane running backs rankings list that is going viral.

There's a lot of things wrong with it and we're not even sure where it originates from, but the list has managed to stir up enough conversation to get Mark Ingram Jr. trending. That's because Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, checks in at No. 25 on the rankings.

Of course, Ingram is not the 25th-best running back of all-time. He's a Heisman Trophy winner and former first-round pick who has turned in a credible career: three 1,000-yard seasons, those aforementioned Pro Bowls and 64 rushing touchdowns heading into 2022.

But ranking among the all-time greats? No, Ingram doesn't belong there, even if his inclusion not the most egregiously incorrect thing about this dumb list.

At least people are talking about him though.

To be fair to Ingram, he's been a really solid NFL running back for a really long time.

The graph below illustrates how he ranks near the top of the charts at his position in terms of career rushing yards over expected in the last 20 years.

At 32 years old, with 11 NFL seasons under his belt, Ingram is still alive and kicking in the league.

He's currently the projected backup to Saints star Alvin Kamara heading into the summer.