Mark Schlereth Calls Out 'Dirty' Play: NFL World Reacts

It's safe to say that Mark Schlererth is OK with the controversial block made on Kayvon Thibodeaux on Sunday night.

While many in the football world are criticizing the block, calling it a dirty play by Thaddeus Moss, Schlereth, a former offensive lineman, is standing up for him.

"This is a block that is executed hundreds of times every weekend… cowardly? Come on… I would argue it’s horrible defense," he tweeted.

NFL fans are taking both sides here.

"Hate this man badly but he’s correct here," one fan tweeted.

"Low man wins," another fan pointed out.

"Thank God there is a voice of reason. Poor guy trying to make the team has been called everything under the sun. I think Rich Eisen was calling for suspension. A top pick got hurt,it sucks, it’s unfortunate but the media needs to be better than to call names and make accusations," one fan added.

Not everyone is on Schlereth's side, though.

Should the NFL ban the block?