Mark Schlereth Opens Up About ESPN: NFL World Reacts

Fox Sports NFL analyst Mark Schlereth previously worked at ESPN.

The former NFL lineman left ESPN for Fox Sports a couple of years ago. Schlereth recently opened up about that move.

Schlereth explained why it happened.

"They offered me a deal but I wanted to call games and they were never putting me in the Monday night booth. So I bet on myself and went to FOX," he admitted.

It's worked out pretty well.

"And we’re damn glad to have ya," Colin Cowherd wrote.

"Stop with the nicely nice already- it’s out of character. Now you’re gonna have to give @bakermayfield two segments tomorrow to make up for this," one fan joked.

"Man, nothing better than betting on yourself," another fan admitted.

"Glad you are doing what you dreamed of doing. But you are missed on ESPN radio especially," one fan added.

Schlereth is missed at ESPN, but he's clearly thriving at Fox Sports.