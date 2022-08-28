Marquette King Has Message For Bills: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 11: Punter Marquette King #1 of the Denver Broncos punts against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are in need of a new punter.

Buffalo announced on Saturday night that rookie punter Matt Araiza has been released. Araiza, a rookie punter, has been accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl while he was in college.

Longtime NFL punter Marquette King is hoping to latch on with the Bills.

"I just wanna get ring," he tweeted.

NFL fans are intrigued...

"Sign the man!" one fan tweeted.

"LET’S GO BILLS!!!! Make this happen!!!!!" another fan added.

"Please bring Marquette King back into the league," another fan wrote on Saturday.

The Bills have reportedly been bringing in punters for tryouts, though it's unclear if King is under consideration.