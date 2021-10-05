Marshawn Lynch Has Landed A New Job With The NFL

Marshawn Lynch is returning to the NFL. Well, sort of. On Tuesday, it was announced that he’ll be joining the NFL Players Association.

For the first time ever, the NFLPA will have a chief brand ambassador. Lynch has been assigned this new role, as he’ll be tasked with supporting the development of past, current and future players on and off the field.

Over the past few years, Lynch has provided financial advice to NFL players. He’s the perfect candidate for this job, especially since he has done well for himself away from the gridiron.

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFLPA, released a statement on the union’s latest hire. Clearly, he is thrilled to have Lynch on board.

“Few players have used their platforms to build leverage for both their individual success as well as the success of all players like Marshawn has – all while remaining true to himself and his values,” Smith said. “Having him on board as our chief brand ambassador and mentor who has been in their shoes is a huge win in furthering our mission as a full-service union to our men on and off the field.”

Introducing our first ever NFLPA brand ambassador @MoneyLynch. He's got a passion for sharing his knowledge of the game & experiences with current players. 🔗: https://t.co/Kod1hliGtn pic.twitter.com/gMfhXuSrWP — NFLPA (@NFLPA) October 5, 2021

Lynch also released a statement on his partnership with the NFLPA. He believes this opportunity will allow him to put players in the best positions to succeed.

“By partnering with the NFLPA and working with De Smith, I can share my path, pass down what I’ve been through and seen, so players can see what’s really out there for them and tap in to all the resources that their teams, communities and the PA have available,” Lynch said. “I wanna put them in positions to be successful in every facet of their lives from building businesses based on their passions to of course takin’ care of their mentals and stackin’ their chicken.”

It certainly sounds like Lynch is ready for this challenge.