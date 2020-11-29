Marshawn Lynch Reveals His Wild NFL Pregame Superstition

During his lengthy NFL career, Marshawn Lynch made it a habit to do things his way. That included during his pregame routine.

Many players have superstitions they adhere to before games, but Lynch’s is pretty unique. In a new episode of ESPN’s “Peyton’s Places,” Lynch admitted he needed a little alcohol to get him ready to play each week.

“I needed to have maybe a shot, shot and a half before every game,” Lynch told Manning, who asked him half-jokingly if he meant Gatorade or Toradol.

Lynch responded by saying his pregame drink of choice was Hennessy.

Marshawn's pregame superstition involved a shot of what?!

If we’re being honest, Marshawn isn’t the only NFL player to have a swig of liquor before a game. He’s probably not the only one who made it a weekly thing either.

However, by admitting it publicly, he took a step that most guys wouldn’t. He also provided a hell of a teaser clip for his episode of “Peyton’s Places.”