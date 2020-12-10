Marshawn Lynch Reveals Who He’d Un-Retire To Play For

Will Marshawn Lynch ever come out of retirement? The veteran back would under one condition – and it could come as soon as this season.

Lynch revealed this week several teams have reached out to the 34-year-old in hopes of signing him to finish out the season. But the workhorse back isn’t rushing any opportunity just yet. Instead, he’s considering all his options – and giving a hard look at which teams are the true Super Bowl contenders.

Lynch told the iconic Conan O’Brien this week he’d come out of retirement under one condition – the team has to be “Super Bowl ready.” He also revealed he’s as ready as he can be to come out of retirement.

It looks like we may end up seeing Lynch back in the NFL as soon as this month, or at least before the playoffs begin.

“If the situation is right then it could happen,” Lynch said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been asked the question by a couple teams here recently. Like, ‘Are you ready?’ I’m ready if y’all are Super Bowl ready. That’s what it would take me to come out and play again. it would have to be a guaranteed Super Bowl game for me.”

The only team that might be “guaranteed” to win a Super Bowl is the Chiefs, and they don’t exactly need another running back.

Perhaps a return to the Seahawks could be in the works. Lynch signed with Seattle last season right before the playoffs.

As the regular-season draws to a close, Lynch appears to have an opportunity to come out of retirement.