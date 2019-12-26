How Much The Seahawks Are Paying RB Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch has returned to the NFL from retirement once again. After spending a few years with his hometown Oakland Raiders, he is having one more go-around with the Seattle Seahawks, the team with which he won a Super Bowl and found his most success.

Lynch could wind up being a savior for Seattle as we approach NFL playoffs. The team suffered a quick spat of injuries at the running back position that left the roster depleted.

Rashaad Penny, the team’s second running back who had been eating into the workload, suffered a torn ACL a few weeks ago. Ahead of Week 17, the team lost Chris Carson, one of the NFL’s more consistent running backs, as well as a third player, C.J. Prosise.

That opens the door for Beast Mode to play a big role during the stretch run. He and Robert Turbin, who most recently played two games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, now comprise the Seahawks depth chart.

Marshawn Lynch will have a nice payday for what may just be a few weeks of work, as well. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he will make $60,588 for Week 17, before adding on pay for the playoffs. And, of course, as a player and brand, he has some merch out there, which Seahawks fans will be sure to enjoy.

For his return to Seattle, #Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch will make $60,588 in Week 17, plus whatever the playoff share ends up being… plus his share of online sales of “Unfinished business” and “Back in Action” apparel on his website. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2019

Lynch is one of the more popular NFL running backs in recent years, for his unique personality and aggressive, physical running style. Even non-Seattle fans have to be pretty excited to have him back for a few more weeks.

He played in six games for the Raiders last season, rushing for 376 yards and three touchdowns on 90 carries, but eventually went out with a groin injury. His final season in Seattle, 2015, was also marred by injury. A sports hernia sidelined him for much of the year, and he wound up only playing in seven games, rushing for 417 yards and three scores.

During his last full 16 game campaign in 2014, Lynch went for 1,306 yards and a career-high 13 scores. It was his fourth straight 1,200+ yard seasons in Seattle.

The Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game has major playoff ramifications. With a win, Seattle would land the No. 3 seed and host a playoff game, with the Green Bay Packers jumping up to No. 1, if they beat the Detroit Lions. San Francisco will clinch the top seed with a win.

