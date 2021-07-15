Martavis Bryant Hasn’t Shown Up To His Canadian Football League Team

Earlier this year, Martavis Bryant signed a deal with the Toronto Argonauts, in an effort to prolong his football career. However, the former NFL wideout has already found himself in a bit of trouble with his new team.

Bryant landed on the suspended list because he reportedly hasn’t shown up to join the Argonauts. With the start of the CFL season just around the corner, doubt has been cast on whether or not the 29-year-old will come at all.

The Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie already appears to be frustrated with his new wide receiver, which doesn’t bode well for starting things off on the right foot.

“We’ve had some contact with him. I’m getting a little impatient with the thing. We need to get him up here now if he’s going to make an impact on our team,” Dinwiddie said, via 3DownNation.com. “The ball is in his court, he needs to get his passport and get those things squared away. We’ll see how that’s going to play out.”

Martavis Bryant on suspended list after not appearing at Toronto Argonauts camp. https://t.co/eMB5pJIyVv — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 15, 2021

Bryant appeared ready to get back onto the field as soon as possible when he inked a deal with the Argonauts. He also signed a new contract with Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League in April, giving him the chance to play before he made the move to Toronto.

“I’m excited to get into pads again and grateful to the Mass. Pirates for giving me this opportunity, and allowing me to come in and represent their organization in preparation of the CFL season,” Bryant said in a statement, via NFL writer Ben Volin.” I look forward to contributing anyway I can. Big things are in store for the Pirates this year! I know a few of the players on the roster and am looking forward to stepping on the field with them.”

Bryant’s stint in the CFL seemed to be one last opportunity to prove himself at the professional level. After the NFL suspended him in 2018 for repeatedly violating the league’s substance abuse policy, this stint in Canada seemed to be the 29-year-old’s last chance to hang onto his career.

However, if he doesn’t show up, there won’t be any opportunity for him in Toronto much less the NFL. The Argonauts kick-off their regular season opener in just 23 days, so Bryant will need to do his best to join the team as soon as possible.