Marvin Lewis Has Brutally Honest Admission On The NFL

Former longtime Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis backed up Brian Flores‘ assertion that NFL teams have been conducting “sham” interviews with minority the candidates.

In an interview on ESPN this morning, Lewis claimed he was used as a fake interview prop back in 2002. Then the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator, Lewis was summoned to interview for the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching position at the conclusion of the 2001 season.

The problem was, Lewis said, there were already reports that the team was set to hire then-New York Giants defensive coordinator John Fox. Even so, Lewis went and took part in the interview on a Thursday.

Fox was officially named head coach of the Panthers the following day.

“Again, that’s the situation I was in. But you have to go [do the interview] and prove that you’re worthy to become the head coach,” Lewis said. “You’re appreciative of the opportunity, but what was supposedly going to happen ended up happening in that case for sure.”

Lewis was eventually hired to become the Bengals’ head coach in 2003. That was the same year the NFL instituted the Rooney Rule to try to improve minority hiring, but when Lewis spoke with the Panthers the year before the league was already facing criticism for a lack of Black head coaches.

Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL on Tuesday, alleging racist hiring practices and accusing Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him money to lose games during the 2019 season.