Mason Crosby Could Miss 4 Games: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks a field goal during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Packers could be without kicker Mason Crosby for the first several games of the season.

Crosby, a longtime NFL kicker, isn't coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list.

If he's not taken off the list by tomorrow afternoon, he'll miss the first four games of the year.

"Matt LaFleur says Mason Crosby isn’t coming off PUP…yet. At least not today. Deadline to do so is 3 p.m. CT tomorrow or he misses at least the first four games of the season. Never missed a regular-season game in 15 seasons," Matt Schneidman tweeted.

Fans aren't concerned, though.

"Ramiz Ahmed being the Packers kicker for the first 4 games in 2022 is gonna be an awesome but of trivia 20 years from now. Chalk it up with Seneca Wallace's 1.5 quarters," one fan wrote.

"Tell us more about Ahmed. I suspect he plays a game, or a few," one fan added.

"Let's just go with Ahmed," another fan added.

Crosby, meanwhile, didn't seem to be concerned earlier this month.

"This is six weeks out so that was kind of the goal was to be progressing and kicking more at this point. I hit a set inside today and felt really good," he said of his injury.

Will Crosby be OK for Week 1?