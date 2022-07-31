Mason Rudolph Could Win Starting Job: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 14: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Most Pittsburgh Steelers fans seem to believe that either Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett will be the team's starting quarterback in 2022.

Trubisky will likely open the year as the starter, while Pickett, the first round draft pick, could take over at some point later in the season.

But don't count Mason Rudolph out, either.

Apparently, Rudolph has a chance to win the starting job for the Steelers.

That's...surprising, to say the least.

"Not a prayer based on past experience and let's just be honest it's Mitch Trubisky then Kenny Pickett then Rudolph but only if the only 2 are hurt!" one fan tweeted.

"I still expect it to be Mitch when all is said and done, but if Mason goes out and wins the starting spot then he earned it. It’s not getting handed to anyone and all we should want is the best guy for the job which will get shown during the preseason," another fan added.

"Dude is QB3 on just about every other team at best," one fan added.

Who do you think we'll see starting for the Steelers at quarterback come Week 1?