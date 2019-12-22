The Spun

Injury Update For Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph walks onto the field.CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 14: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having some major quarterback problems against the New York Jets today. Mike Tomlin started Duck Hodges behind center, but went to Mason Rudolph in the first half. Rudolph is now injured.

Rudolph replaced a struggling Hodges in the first half of today’s game against the Jets, but he’s since exited the game.

Pittsburgh’s quarterback is dealing with an “undisclosed” injury, according to the field report from CBS.

Hodges is back in under center.

Rudolph’s injury is a shoulder one, according to the Steelers. He’s reportedly “questionable” to return to the game.

Rudolph had played well in place of Hodges. He’d thrown for 129 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game with an injury.

The Jets are leading the Steelers, 13-10, early in the fourth quarter.

The game is on CBS.

