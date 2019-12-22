Injury Update For Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having some major quarterback problems against the New York Jets today. Mike Tomlin started Duck Hodges behind center, but went to Mason Rudolph in the first half. Rudolph is now injured.

Rudolph replaced a struggling Hodges in the first half of today’s game against the Jets, but he’s since exited the game.

Pittsburgh’s quarterback is dealing with an “undisclosed” injury, according to the field report from CBS.

Hodges is back in under center.

Duck Hodges likely coming back in for Steelers next – Mason Rudolph with an "undisclosed injury" per @EvanWashburn — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 22, 2019

Rudolph’s injury is a shoulder one, according to the Steelers. He’s reportedly “questionable” to return to the game.

#Steelers QB Mason Rudolph sustained a left shoulder injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 22, 2019

Rudolph had played well in place of Hodges. He’d thrown for 129 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game with an injury.

The Jets are leading the Steelers, 13-10, early in the fourth quarter.

The game is on CBS.