Massive Snowstorm Is Projected For NFL Game Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

It could be a snowy, snowy game.

Current weather projections are calling for more than a couple of feet of snow. Of course, we're days out from the game, so things can change, but right now, it's looking like serious weather is being projected.

"GFS model casually throwing out 30"+ of snow for the Buffalo area late week into the weekend. Still far too early to get overly detailed and specific. But the setup certainly appears favorable for the potential of FEET of snow downwind of Lake Erie," Eric Snitil tweeted.

The Weather Channel forecast is calling for the snow to start on Friday with more on Saturday and Sunday.

Snow games are very fun to watch on television, but they can't be much fun to attend or play in.

Good luck to the Bills and the Browns.