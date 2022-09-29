Matt Flynn Responds To Aaron Rodgers: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 28: Matt Flynn #10 of the Green Bay Packers jogs onto the field during the end of the second quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on December 28, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 30-20. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) Leon Halip/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers probably won't be getting into coaching after retiring from playing quarterback, though he does have some experience in the area.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said that he was the team's play-caller during one of Matt Flynn's starts.

"I have been an OC for a game before.. I called a lot of Matt Flynn's 2011 Week 17 game," Rodgers told Pat McAfee.

Flynn responded to Rodgers' comments on social media on Tuesday.

"Had to audible outta most of them," he said.

Well played, Matt.

"Matt Flynn with the zinger!" one fan wrote.

"Packers' single game yardage and TD record holder on Rodgers calling plays," another fan joked.

"HE GOT THAT DAWG IN EM!!!" another fan joked.

"And that's why you are no longer in the league..." another fan wrote.

Rodgers and the Packers, meanwhile, are coming off a big win at Tampa Bay.