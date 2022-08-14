Matt Flynn Tweet Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 09: Quarterback Matt Flynn #15 of the Seattle Seahawks passes against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 9, 2012 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Apparently, there was once a time when Matt Flynn vs. Peyton Manning was a real debate in NFL circles.

Seriously.

Back in 2012, some NFL writers were arguing between having Flynn on your time vs. having Manning on your time. Manning was coming off a serious injury, but still, did this really happen?

Apparently, it did.

Flynn was a very good backup quarterback, but he never amounted to much as a starter.

No offense, Matt.

"Pretty much a coin toss," Flynn joked on social media.

Well played, Matt.

"Did Peyton ever beat Florida and win a Natty?" one fan wonddered.

"One person is tied for the Packers single game td record and one isn't. Pretty simple choice," another fan joked.

"You could give him a run for his money man!" one fan added.

"Peyton Manning never threw 500 yards versus the Lions," one fan admitted.

Let's see Peyton Manning weigh in...