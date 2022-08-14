Matt LaFleur Announces Big Injury Returns For Packers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are welcoming a few potentially key offensive contributors back to practice.

Via Wes Hodkiewicz, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, and Christian Watson are all coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

While this allows them to partake in team walkthroughs and individual drills, LaFleur cautioned that their road to recovery is not yet complete.

"It's the next step in the process," LaFleur said. "It's not like they'll be out there in team drills. They'll do individuals...and some walkthroughs."

Following a Pro Bowl campaign in 2020, Jenkins tore his ACL in Week 11 last season. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the guard was "ahead of schedule" last month.

Tonyan broke out to score 11 touchdowns in 2020, but an ACL tear also limited him to eight games last year. The 28-year-old tight end could especially prove an essential red-zone target for Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams out of town.

While the Packers didn't acquire a big-name replacement for Adams, they drafted Watson with the No. 34 pick. The rookie wide receiver has missed the start of training camp with a knee injury sustained during OTAs.

Rodgers and LaFleur will welcome the trio with open arms as the Packers look to earn their fourth straight NFC North title. These players may need to contribute for Green Bay to notch another 13-win campaign.