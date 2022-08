DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Packers are getting a big boost up front.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated.

It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line.

Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason.

The Packers are set to open the regular season in three weeks.