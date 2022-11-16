Matt LaFleur Gives Blunt Reason For Releasing Running Back

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers waived running back Kylin Hill on Tuesday.

When discussing the decision with reporters, via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, head coach Matt LaFleur expressed some displeasure with Hill's attitude.

"Regardless of your role, no matter how big or how small, we expect guys to come to work and just be supportive and own that role to the best of their ability," LaFleur said. "When you don't do that, this is what happens."

Via Fox 11's Nicole Menner, LaFleur called it a "privilege" to play for the Packers and said they had "high expectations" for Hill. He confirmed that the 24-year-old got released mainly for off-the-field reasons.

Hill, a seventh-round draft pick last year, suffered a season-ending injury during his rookie campaign. He notched a seven-yard run in his only offensive snap this season.

The Mississippi native returned 10 kicks in 2021, but the Packers still released him on the same day they jettisoned punt returner Amari Rodgers.

Green Bay replaced Hill by signing running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster off the practice squad. Taylor ran for 89 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries last season.