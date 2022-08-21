Matt LaFleur Makes His Opinion Of Jordan Love Clear: Fans React

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round with the hope he could one day become Aaron Rodgers' successor and the team's new franchise quarterback. It's still early in that process, but it appears he's taking the right steps.

Matt LaFleur has made his opinion of his backup quarterback very clear. He told reporters this week Jordan Love is "light years" further than where he was one year ago.

A bit vote of faith from the Packers head coach in his backup quarterback out of Utah State.

"Packers’ QB Jordan Love is winning over his HC Matt LaFleur," said Adam Schefter.

However, some fans are concerned Matt LaFleur is only saying this to increase Jordan Love's trade value, which is pretty low after the backup threw three picks in a preseason game.

"Gotta get value out of him, of course you have to hype him up. He’s still not a starter for any of the 32 teams."

"He’s been extremely impressive this preseason so far. His accuracy has been so much better than last year. Love to see it!!"



Hopefully Love keeps making progress this preseason. But it's clear some think the Packers are intent on trading the former first-round pick. We'll see.