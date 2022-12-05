Matt LaFleur Reveals If He Wants Aaron Rodgers To Return

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Matt LaFleur would unsurprisingly like to still have a four-time MVP quarterback steer his team in 2023.

During Monday's press conference (h/t Pro Football Talk), a reporter asked the Green Bay Packers head coach if he hopes Aaron Rodgers will return next year.

"Yeah, absolutely," LaFleur said. "Of course."

He added that he's currently more focused on analyzing film during their bye week to prepare for their Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

LaFleur was then asked to assess Rodgers' season and consider Jordan Love's development. The head coach called it "a great problem" to have confidence in both quarterbacks before identifying changes to Green Bay's offense Rodgers has faced this season.

"Certainly people expect — we all expect — a certain level from [Rodgers] every time, and especially when you're coming off back-to-back MVP seasons," he said. "I think you've got to be realistic about the situation, too. You're losing almost your entire receiving corps, and there's a lot of new pieces around you. There's going to be a learning curve to that."

Following three straight 13-win seasons, the Packers are 5-8 after Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears. Rodgers has his worst quarterback rating (92.4) and yards per attempt (6.8) since replacing Brett Favre as Green Bay's starter in 2008.

When Rodgers exited Week 12's game with a ribs injury, Love completed six of nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Those events seemingly presented an opportunity to audition the 2020 first-round pick down the stretch.

Yet the Packers will almost certainly remain Rodgers' team until he decides otherwise.