Matt LaFleur Reveals If He's Considering Major Coaching Change

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the second half of a preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers continue to freefall, extending their losing streak to four after Sunday night's 27-17 defeat by the Buffalo Bills.

During Monday's press conference, The Athletic's Matt Schneidman asked head coach Matt LaFleur if he plans on changing defensive coordinators. He succinctly dismissed the thought of firing Joe Barry.

"Oh, no," LaFleur said. "Absolutely not."

It's a strange question to ask after holding a high-octane Bills offense below their season average of 29.0 points per game. While the defense struggled mightily early and got burned on the ground, they also picked off Josh Allen twice and held Buffalo to three points in the second half.

Green Bay ranks eighth in total defense, and only the Denver Broncos have relinquished fewer passing yards per game.

But before yielding 27 points to the Bills, the Packers permitted the same amount to far less potent New York Giants and Jets offenses. They then lost to a Washington Commanders team helmed by Taylor Heinicke.

The offense is nevertheless a graver concern for Green Bay, which has mustered 70 points during its ongoing losing streak and just 18.1 points per game all season. Aaron Rodgers has posted a quarterback rating of 100 or higher since Week 3.

Less than midway through the 2022 schedule, the Packers already have their most losses in a single season since 2018. They'll try to stop the bleeding in a Week 9 division bout against the Detroit Lions.