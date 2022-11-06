Matt LaFleur Reveals If Packers Are Considering Quarterback Change
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers played so poorly on Sunday - on way to their fifth straight loss - that backup Jordan Love was trending on social media.
But while Rodgers, who threw three interceptions, and the rest of the Packers offense struggled mightily, the team is not considering a quarterback change at this time.
Still, it's pretty wild that we're at a point in Rodgers career where that question is being asked.
"Matt LaFleur says the Packers aren’t considering a change at quarterback, just for the record," Zach Jacobson tweeted.
LaFleur did take a bit of a shot at Rodgers following the Packers' latest loss.
"Matt LaFleur said the Lions, a team who hasn’t stopped anybody, were daring the Packers to throw the ball. Quite an indictment of Aaron Rodgers and this passing game as a whole," Matt Schneidman tweeted.
The Packers fell to 3-6 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Next up: the 6-2 Cowboys.