Matt LaFleur Reveals If Packers Are Considering Quarterback Change

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers played so poorly on Sunday - on way to their fifth straight loss - that backup Jordan Love was trending on social media.

But while Rodgers, who threw three interceptions, and the rest of the Packers offense struggled mightily, the team is not considering a quarterback change at this time.

Still, it's pretty wild that we're at a point in Rodgers career where that question is being asked.

"Matt LaFleur says the Packers aren’t considering a change at quarterback, just for the record," Zach Jacobson tweeted.

LaFleur did take a bit of a shot at Rodgers following the Packers' latest loss.

"Matt LaFleur said the Lions, a team who hasn’t stopped anybody, were daring the Packers to throw the ball. Quite an indictment of Aaron Rodgers and this passing game as a whole," Matt Schneidman tweeted.

The Packers fell to 3-6 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Next up: the 6-2 Cowboys.