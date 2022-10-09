Report: NFL Head Coach Is Going To Be Fired

An NFL head coach is reportedly going to be fired, as it's now a matter of "when," not "if."

Pro Football Talk reports that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not long for Carolina.

The former college football head coach will reportedly be fired soon.

"Now hearing it's a matter of "when" not "if" for Rhule to be out in Carolina. The benefit to doing it sooner than later is that Rhule ends up in play for a college job, reducing the buyout," Mike Florio reported on Sunday.

The Panthers have been arguably the NFL's most disappointing team this season, with Baker Mayfield looking like arguably the worst starting quarterback.

Someone has to be blamed for that and it sounds like it's going to be Rhule.

Stay tuned for an official firing.