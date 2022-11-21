Matt Rhule Has A Telling Admission On His Coaching Future
Matt Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers last month after an unsuccessful 11-27 stint with the team.
Since being dismissed, Rhule's name has been bandied about as a potential college coaching candidate, given his successful terms at Baylor and Temple before his time in the NFL.
We'll see if a school jumps at hiring Rhule this offseason, but one thing seems clear. the 47-year-old doesn't want to be out of coaching for too long.
“As I sit here now, I miss that whistle,” Rhule told Vic Carucci of the 33rd Team. “I miss being at practice. I miss being with the guys. I miss seeing something done wrong and, ‘Hey, let’s stop it and do it again.’ I miss teaching.”
Interestingly, Rhule also said that he got home at 11:30 in the morning on the day he was fired, and five minutes later, he received his first call from a search firm asking about his interest in another job.
Most likely, that position was at the collegiate level. We'll see if Rhule resurfaces there in the coming months.