Matt Rhule Has A Telling Admission On His Coaching Future

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers last month after an unsuccessful 11-27 stint with the team.

Since being dismissed, Rhule's name has been bandied about as a potential college coaching candidate, given his successful terms at Baylor and Temple before his time in the NFL.

We'll see if a school jumps at hiring Rhule this offseason, but one thing seems clear. the 47-year-old doesn't want to be out of coaching for too long.

“As I sit here now, I miss that whistle,” Rhule told Vic Carucci of the 33rd Team. “I miss being at practice. I miss being with the guys. I miss seeing something done wrong and, ‘Hey, let’s stop it and do it again.’ I miss teaching.”

Interestingly, Rhule also said that he got home at 11:30 in the morning on the day he was fired, and five minutes later, he received his first call from a search firm asking about his interest in another job.

Most likely, that position was at the collegiate level. We'll see if Rhule resurfaces there in the coming months.