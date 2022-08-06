Matt Rhule Punishes Entire Panthers Offense: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule took a mind-boggling approach to his offense's touchdown celebration this Saturday morning.

According to a report, Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins on a deep-post touchdown during training camp this Saturday. Higgins proceeded to celebrate the touchdown with a "red carpet" celebration.

The offense went crazy, and Rhule didn't like it one bit. The Panthers head coach proceeded to scream at his entire offense, stopped practice and made the entire unit run.

"Baker Mayfield hit Rashard Higgins on a deep post TD. Offense was geeked. Higgins rolled out the red carpet. But he was flagged for taugnting. Matt Rhule stopped practice, yelled at everyone and made offense run," said Ellis L. Williams.

Rhule realizes this is the NFL and not college, right?

"I’d be a horrible football coach but my rule of 'don’t punish the offense when they score a TD' would be good," said Jeff D. Lowe.

"No fun practice in no fun league," said Clarence Hill Jr.

"Kind of an odd reaction to a good team bonding experience. These moments bring players together in camp. Just seems like overkill for an NFL coach," said Anthony Sager.

What a bizarre reaction from Matt Rhule. Let the guys celebrate.