Matt Rhule Has Honest Reaction To Watching Patrick Mahomes In College

The Carolina Panthers will face Patrick Mahomes for the first time ever this Sunday.

Though this is the first time Panthers coach Matt Rhule will face off against the MVP quarterback in the professional game, he’s certainly aware of Mahomes’ unique skill set.

As a college coach for the Baylor Bears, Rhule remembers the first time he prepared for the young QB’s incredible talent.

“When I first went to Baylor, I’m trying to figure out the Big 12 and so I put on Baylor-Texas Tech from the previous year,” Rhule said. “He literally is running all around the field and making these unbelievable plays… It was like watching a video game.”

Mahomes has a unique ability to pull off plays that almost seem impossible. It’s no surprise Rhule compares him to a video game cheat code.

Ever since taking the field in 2017, the former Texas Tech QB has played at an MVP-caliber level. In his first full season, Mahomes won the league MVP trophy after throwing for a staggering 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards. Last year, the young quarterback led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory.

In just his third full season and 40th career start, Mahomes has a chance to set even more records on Sunday. If he throws three touchdowns against the Panthers, he’ll become to fastest quarterback to throw 100 touchdowns in league history.

Mahomes is on pace to have another insane season in 2020. The former MVP has thrown for 21 touchdown and only one interception through eight games. The quarterback has led the defending champions to an impressive 7-1 start, with their only loss coming against the Raiders in an uncharacteristic poor team effort.

The 3-5 Panthers surely have their hands full against Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday. Good news is — after this weekend, Rhule and Carolina can look forward to another long period of Mahomes-free football.