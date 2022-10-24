Breaking: Veteran NFL Quarterback Is Getting Benched

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Colts are making a quarterback change.

According to a report out of Indianapolis from Mike Chappell, the Colts are benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger.

"Per source, Colts benching Matt Ryan, turning to Sam Ehlinger. Sam makes 1st career start Sunday vs. Washington. Nick Foles will be No. 2," Chappell reported.

Ryan, who left the Falcons for the Colts, has not looked like himself so far this season.

Ryan is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury, which is leading to the benching.

The Colts are set to take on former quarterback Carson Wentz's team, Washington, on Sunday. Unfortunately, Wentz is injured, as well.