Matt Ryan Can Make Unfortunate NFL History This Season

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 16: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL quarterback Matt Ryan can make unfortunate league history this year.

As pointed out by Pro Football Talk, Ryan can become the first quarterback in NFL history to lose to 31 different teams.

Ryan was traded from Atlanta to Indianapolis earlier this offseason.

Pro Football Talk had more:

Ryan has lost to 29 different teams in his NFL career, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. And this year Ryan’s Colts play two of the three teams he hasn’t yet lost to: The Colts play the Jaguars twice and the Raiders once, and those are two of the three teams Ryan hasn’t lost to. If Ryan starts for the Colts and they lose to both the Jaguars and the Raiders, he’ll be the first starting quarterback with losses to 31 different teams.

Ryan and the Colts have layoff expectations, so a loss to a team like the Jaguars would be pretty disappointing.

Atlanta opens the season on Sept. 11 against New Orleans.