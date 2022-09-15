Matt Ryan Football Number Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons awaits the overtime coin toss with Dont'a Hightower #54, Devin McCourty #32 and Matthew Slater #18 of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The football gods have seemingly played a mean joke on Matt Ryan.

On Sunday, the quarterback became just the eighth quarterback to reach 60,000 career passing yards. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is now displaying the football he used to achieve the feat during his Indianapolis Colts debut.

Unfortunately, the football conjures up memories Ryan would probably rather forget.

The number assigned to the football Ryan happened to throw on one of his 8,053 career passing attempts? 283.

Yes, 283. As in the 28-3 lead the Atlanta Falcons squandered against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

Rather than celebrating Ryan's impressive milestone, everyone couldn't ignore the cruel coincidence.

If he stays healthy, Ryan is poised to pass Dan Marino and Philip Rivers on the all-time passing leaderboard this season. He's 4,002 yards away from surpassing Ben Roethlisberger for fifth.

Ryan could even eventually jump ahead of Brett Favre and Peyton Manning if the 37-year-old sticks around for two or three more productive seasons.

Despite all that success, the former Atlanta Falcons great will never escape the game that got away. Quarterbacks are often unfairly judged too much on team success, but Ryan's legacy would undoubtedly be different if the Falcons finished off Tom Brady's Patriots five years ago.