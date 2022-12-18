Matt Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Terrible Loss

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 17: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during pregame warm-ups prior to playing the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts looked poised to make an emphatic statement when entering halftime up 33-0 over the Minnesota Vikings. A huge road lead somehow turned into a 39-36 loss.

Minnesota pulled off the largest comeback in NFL history Saturday. Per ESPN's Stephen Holder, Matt Ryan reflected on the stunning development.

"I've played in this league a long time to know that a lot of different things can happen," Ryan said. "Anything can happen."

This is probably where New England Patriots fans nod and smile. Ryan experienced a more painful late collapse when his Atlanta Falcons squandered a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI.

"You just have to keep your head down and keep going and find ways to make plays when they present themselves," Ryan continued. "It's not much. It's a handful of plays in a game. It's three or four plays from an offensive perspective that we've got to find ways to execute, and it's a win. We just didn't make them."

Ryan finished with just 182 yards and a passing touchdown despite the huge early lead and nearly 10 minutes of overtime. Minnesota scored the game's final 32 points behind four Kirk Cousins touchdown throws.

The Colts have lost four straight games since winning Jeff Saturday's coaching debut. While few expected them to win at Minneapolis, gaining a seemingly insurmountable lead made Saturday's loss sting much more than a close road loss to a 11-3 team would otherwise.

Indianapolis will try to regroup when facing the Chargers in Week 16's Monday Night Football matchup.