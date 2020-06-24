Matthew Berry Names NFL’s No. 1 Fantasy Player In 2020

In the months leading up to the start of the 2020 NFL season, analysts have been breaking down off of the offseason changes and how that will impact the 2020 campaign.

That includes fantasy football analysts who have to predict what players will do despite immense offseason change. One of the teams undergoing the most change from 2019 to 2020 is the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina will have a new starting quarterback, head coach and new offensive staff. However, ESPN’s Matthew Berry is still predicting big things for running back Christian McCaffrey.

After putting together one of the most impressive statistical seasons in NFL history, Berry has the former Stanford star No. 1 on his list. McCaffrey will have a new offense to learn, but he’s an elite weapon when on the field.

Here’s Berry’s top five players in PPR formats:

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

During the 2019 season McCaffrey racked up 471.2 fantasy points in PPR formats. He easily held down the No. 1 spot while outscoring Lamar Jackson – the second-highest scoring player – by over 50 points.

McCaffrey outscored the No. 2-scoring running back, Aaron Jones by nearly 160 points.

Despite entering a new offense, he’s expected to be the No. 1 pick in most fantasy leagues, regardless of format.

It’s hard to argue against Berry’s No. 1 player.